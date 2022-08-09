1 of 8
John Travolta was the first few to fondly remember Olivia Newton-John, his “Grease” co-star after her death on July 9. He wrote: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better." He added: “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Following the news of her death on July 9, scores of fans as well as famous figures from the world of entertainment began to share heartfelt messages and memories. Singer Rod Stewart called her "the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication". "Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my 'Da ya think I'm Sexy' era," he added, referencing the iconic tight, black leather outfit that she wore at the film's end.
US television personality Oprah Winfrey said her "positivity was just infectious". "You'll be missed, Olivia," she wrote. She added: "Here's to the good times."
Barbara Streisand had a succinct but powerful message for Olivia Newton-John. She wrote: "Too young to leave this world," via Instagram. "May she RIP."
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who co-starred alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film 'It's My Party', called her "the sweetest and brightest light" in a Twitter tribute. Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and went on to become a leading advocate for cancer research. Her charity, the Olivia Newton John Foundation, has raised millions of pounds to support research. In a statement posted to her social media channels, Newton-John's husband John Easterling said she had died on Monday as he hailed her as "a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer". "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Kathy Griffin tweeted a sweet message along with a video: "Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔." The video she posted chronicled the late star's appearance on her reality show 'Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List'.
Andy Cohen wrote: "Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton John ... Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."
