Ridley Scott, who released the 1979 sci-fi horror classic ‘Alien’ in 1979, has confirmed that a new iteration of the film is on the way.
The director changed the landscape of both the sci-fi and horror genres with his original film, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, a warrant officer aboard commercial space ship Nostromo, which turns hostile after an extraterrestrial is set loose.
There have been several sequels and prequels since, as well as crossovers with the ‘Predator’ franchise. The latest to hit cinemas was ‘Alien: Covenant’ in 2017. But Scott has now confirmed that a new film is in the works, during an interview with Forbes.
“That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant’,” said Scott.
“Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because ‘Prometheus’ woke it up very well. But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.”
Currently, Scott is promoting his new series ‘Raised by Wolves’, which arrived on streaming service HBO Max on September 3. Set on a strange planet, it follows androids who raise human children.