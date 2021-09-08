Comedian John Mulaney has revealed that his girlfriend Olivia Munn is pregnant with their first child together, months after news broke that they started dating.
Mulaney appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ and opened up the roller-coaster of a year that he has had; he entered rehab in 2020, divorced his wife of six years Annamarie Tendler in May this year and soon after started a relationship with actress Munn.
“I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in [last] September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” Mulaney said on the show. He also mentioning his drug addiction relapse and an intervention staged by Meyers and other friends.
“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he added. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful, with someone incredible... she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.”
“I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy,” the ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer and stand-up comedian said.
This will be the first child for both Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41.
Munn has starred in movies such as ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, ‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’ and ‘The Predator’.