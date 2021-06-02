It’s a wrap for upcoming Marvel blockbuster ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and this milestone wouldn’t have been complete without a humorous social media post from its lead star.
Actor Chris Hemsworth shared a picture with the movie’s director Taika Waititi on Instagram announcing the end of filming and casually putting his guns (not the weapons) on display.
“That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate,” Hemsworth wrote. “The film is gonna be [expletive] crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland.”
This will be the fourth time Hemsworth will play the Asgardian prince in a solo film. The most recent outing was 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which was also directed by Oscar-winner Waititi and was the highest grossing of the ‘Thor’ movie with a global box office taking of $854 million.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, scheduled to release on May 6, 2022, will mark the return of Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, and will also feature actors Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.