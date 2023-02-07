After throwing a temper tantrum, Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys.
The 33-year-old singer was up for an award in the best R&B album category and lost to pianist Robert Glasper, reports ‘People’ magazine.
While other nominees in the category included PJ Morton, Mary J Blige and Lucky Daye, Brown voiced his frustration after losing the award by verbally attacking Glasper in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Story.
He continued to tease Glasper by saying he has to “start playing the harmonica” and added a photo of himself playing the instrument with the caption “New level unlocked” and “HARMONICA BREEZY”.
Although the 44-year-old musician did not openly respond to Brown’s comments, Brown went on his Instagram Story to share he apologised to the artist by sending him a direct message on Instagram.
“Congratulations my brother .. “the message began.”
“I would like to apologise if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing ... THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor (sic),” continued Brown.
Finishing off the apology message, he continued: “Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G (sic).”