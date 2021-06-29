Johnny Depp outside a court in London. Image Credit: AFP

Director James Wan has announced that the filming for his upcoming movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has begun, but fans of actor Johnny Depp aren’t happy about it.

On Monday, Wan took to Instagram to post a picture of a clapper board with the caption: “Day One. #aquaman2”. Soon after, some social media users trended #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and protested against the movie for featuring Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actress, who plays the character Mera, and Depp had earlier been involved in a vicious legal battle in the UK where their dysfunctional and sometimes violent relationship was laid bare. Depp had sought to sue The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article that described him as a “wife-beater”, but he lost the case and was refused a chance to appeal the verdict.

Amber Heard. Image Credit: AFP

Following the UK libel case, Depp was asked to leave the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie franchise.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote in a short statement in November 2020.

Many of Depp’s supports believe that Heard was also an abuser in their relationship and have questioned why her career has not been damaged by the allegations.

“Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2 when she physically and mentally abused her husband And it’s on tape??? I’ll pass,” one person tweeted.

“Hey, @warnerbros, read the room. Congratulations on ruining Aquaman2, it’s exactly what you deserve. People aren’t stupid. We’ve heard Amber Heard admit to chronically abusing Johnny Depp,” another said.