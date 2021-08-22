US actress Mindy Kaling Image Credit: AFP

Actress Mindy Kaling claimed her body confidence was shattered when a fellow writer made fun of her weight and joked about her shedding 6.8 kgs.

“This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out. It’s really devastating,” said Kaling.

The actress had felt like she had really been putting in the work with her body and so was disappointed by the remarks.

“I had a reckoning where I’m like, ‘People are scrutinising me, and not only are they scrutinising me, they’re verbalising their displeasure with how I look because I don’t look a certain way,’” she said.

The 42-year-old actress added, “That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about and the kind of characters I play. Almost all of those kinds of things (in my work) come from something really real.”

Kaling says that there were not many opportunities for women who looked like her when she first started out in the industry.

“On TV, if you were really thin, then you could be the lead. Otherwise, you had to be like 250 pounds, and you had to be the slapstick comic relief,” Kaling said in ‘Good Morning America’.