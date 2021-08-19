Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has revealed how his brother Andrew helped him following a suicide attempt in August 2007.
The star, best known for his movies such as ‘Wedding Crashers’ and ‘Marley & Me’, had to be hospitalised after he was reportedly found by his other brother Luke at home after the attempt.
Wilson, in an interview with Esquire, compared life to movie characters as he reflected on his past.
“Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in ‘The Revenant’, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand, he’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever,” Wilson said. “And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.’”
In the interview, Wilson told journalist Ryan D’Agostino that “Andrew stayed in his house with him after that, rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”
Wilson most recently starred in the series ‘Loki’, alongside Tom Hiddleston. He will next be seen in upcoming movie ‘The French Dispatch’, directed by frequent collaborator Wes Anderson.