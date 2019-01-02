Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay on Tuesday announced that he and his wife Tana Ramsay are expecting their fifth child.
Tana, already a mother to children Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and fraternal twins Jack and Holly, 19, with the celebrity chef, revealed a prominent baby bump in Ramsay’s Instagram video, reports the Daily Mail.
“Exciting news! Happy New Year from all the Ramsays,” he captioned the video.
Also in the video, the couple’s children can be seen wishing followers a Happy New Year before finally settling on Tana, who lifts her sequinned top to reveal the highly noticeable bump.