Actor Glen Powell shared that he will finish most of his college degree over Zoom while filming ‘The Running Man’ in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular,” said Powell. “I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out with distance learning.”

The ‘Hit Man’ star stated the hybrid schedule will see him coming in two or three times a semester, and highlighted that ‘The Running Man’ director Edgar Wright “has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie.”

Powell shared about his plans to finish his degree in May when he said that he was heading back to Texas. “It’s like I’ve earned the ability to go back to my family,” he said of his recent career success. “I think this is going to be good for my head, heart and soul,” he said of the move.