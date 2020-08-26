The energetic trailer for ‘Enola Holmes’ — Netflix’s new young adult adventure film starring British actress Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ lesser known younger sister, Enola — dropped on social media on August 25, and the reactions have been positive so far.
The tagline? “Adventure has a new Holmes.”
The 16-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star breaks away from her famous role of Eleven to play Enola, the unladylike and wily 14-year-old sister to Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin).
When their mother, played by the iconic Helena Bonham Carter, goes missing, a determined Enola embarks on a mission to find out what happened. This, despite her brothers working against her.
The film is an adaptation of the ‘Enola Holmes Mysteries’, a YA book series from author Nancy Springer.
The first book in the five-book series, ‘The Case of the Missing Marquess’, released in 2006.