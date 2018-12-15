In this post-mortem, she said one of her trickiest challenges involved a segment focusing on a six-year-old’s romantic duet of ‘Meant to Be’ with her dad. After hearing this youngster sing to her father about her broken heart, DeGeneres chuckled off camera, turned away and smothered a smile. In that moment she thought of a joke to use when the song was over: “That was adorable and... and... and,” she said, employing her characteristic stammer, “really, really creepy.” She knew this would get a big laugh, but would that embarrass the girl? Would she be hurt? DeGeneres held off, concluding this would not suit her show. “It’s escapism for what’s going on, one hour of feeling good,” she said. “At the core it’s a comedy show. But if it’s not funny, at least it feels good.”