With the upcoming anniversary of the #MeToo movement and the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford dominating the cultural conversation, daytime host Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about sexual abuse she experienced when she was younger.

DeGeneres turned into an interview subject on her own show when her guest, the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, recently asked how she felt about this moment in history.

“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it and who say, ‘how do you not remember exactly what day it was...?’” DeGeneres said in an interview aired on Friday.

“What you remember is what happened to you and where you were and how you feel. That’s what you remember. I think anybody who has gone through it, right now is watching this so angry because you know, how dare you not believe us?” the host asserted in a clip showed on Today.

DeGeneres in 2005 shared allegations of abuse at the hands of her stepfather, and during a recent episode of her show, she recounted that the incident happened when she was 15 and voiced her frustration that young girls are “taught not to say anything and go along with it.”

On a lighter note, DeGeneres had Guthrie on her show to promote the anchor’s upcoming children’s book and to discuss developments with Guthrie’s crush on tennis star Roger Federer and her chemistry with Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb following Matt Lauer’s firing over misconduct allegations last year.