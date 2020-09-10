Makers of the much-awaited Hollywood film ‘Dune’, which was partially shot in the UAE and Jordan, on Wednesday released the official trailer of the epic sci-fi saga.
The movie has an ensemble cast, including actors Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa among others. It is directed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, know for helming ‘Sicario’, ‘Arrival’ and ‘Blade Runner’.
‘Dune’ is an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.
The trailer features explosive battle scenes and captures a breathtaking desert landscape, which makes up the fictional world of Arrakis, a planet that is home to the coveted natural resource known as spice.
The desert scenes were filmed in Abu Dhabi and at the famed Wadi Rum in Jordan. Talking to Vanity Fair, Chalamet recalled the sweltering heat he experienced in the UAE capital.
“I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it being probably 100 degrees,” Chalamet said.
The video sees ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star Chalamet nailing his role as character Paul Atreides.
Talking about his movie’s leading man, the 52-year-old filmmaker during an interview said: “He has deep intelligence in his eyes and has an old soul ... yet he looks so young on camera.”
“The contrast of someone who seems to have a lot of experience but at the same time is in the middle of his teenage years, that’s Paul Atreides,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Villeneuve as saying.
The Warner Bros sci-fi feature is slated to hit theatres on December 18.