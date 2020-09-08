As ‘Dune’ gets ready to drop its much-awaited first trailer this week, actress Zendaya has nothing but praise for her co-star Timothee Chalamet.
The two are set to hit the big screen together later this year in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sweeping, sci-fi novel. While Chalamet will portray the young Paul Atreides, Zendaya will play Chani, a Fremen woman important to Atreides.
“I met Timothee Chalamet at my chemistry-read [for ‘Dune’],” Zendaya shared in an interview with Empire, according to ScreenRant. “I felt like we’d known each other forever, like he was my homie growing up. We became really great friends.”
“He’s very talented,” she added.
And just last week, for Zendaya’s birthday on September 1, Chalamet also shared a sweet message for his co-star.
“Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short journey,” he began. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon,” he wrote on Twitter. “Happy birthday Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend…”
In response, Zendaya wrote, “bout to make me tear up over here man. Thank you for this, I appreciate you very much…”
‘Dune’ is currently set to hit theatres worldwide in December this year.