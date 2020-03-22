‘I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today’

This 1983 file photo, Country Music singers Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Image Credit: AP

Dolly Parton, a longtime friend and collaborator with singer Kenny Rogers, said on Saturday that she was heartbroken to find out he had died on Friday.

Rogers was 81.

“I think I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love you,” Parton said on a video posted on Twitter.

Rogers, who died of natural causes, was a prominent country-pop music hitmaker, known for crossover blockbusters such as ‘The Gambler’ and ‘Lady.’

“I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today, if he ain’t already, and he’s going to ask him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here,” Parton said in her video.

Parton duetted with Rogers on songs including ‘Islands in the Stream’ and ‘You Can’t Make Old Friends.’