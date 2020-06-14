Producer says the director is finding it hard to crack a story

A still from 'Gladiator' Image Credit: Supplied

Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is working on a sequel of his 2000 blockbuster ‘Gladiator’, but is finding it hard to crack a story for the follow-up.

In an interview to comicBook.com, Doug Wick, one of the producers associated with the 2000 film, shared that the director is attempting to make a follow-up film, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Ridley would love to do it. It’s really all about getting something on paper. Everyone [involved with the original] loves the movie too much to ever consider cheaply exploiting it and making something that’s a shadow of it,” Wick said.

“It’s just really a clear creative problem, working on a script, and if we can ever get it to a place — Ridley’s working on it, it’s really just a question of whether we can get it to a place where it feels worthy to make it. It’s a real challenge,” he added.

Ridley Scott Image Credit: REUTERS

The lead character Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe, was dead at the end of the film, but that hasn’t hampered the plans for the sequel.

Last year, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald said a sequel would be set 25 to 30 years after the original.

“We’re working with Ridley. That’s one we wouldn’t touch unless we felt in a way to do it was legitimate. We’re working with an amazing writer as well, Peter Craig,” MacDonald said to Hey U Guys.

Her husband Parkes added: “It picks up the story 30 years later (or) 25 years later.”