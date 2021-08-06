US singer Demi Lovato has delved into spirituality, aliens and more in a candid chat with Indian mystic Sadhguru.
The video posted on Lovato’s YouTube page is an episode in the singer’s podcast ‘4D with Demi Lovato’.
“Sadhguru is a yogi, visionary, and mystic who joins Demi to talk about cultivating joy, protecting our planet, and his relationship with motorcycles. He even drops some wisdom on The Fourth Dimension,” read the description on the over 40 minute video.
Indian fans of Lovato (who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns) left lots of supportive comments thanking them for featuring the popular spiritual leader.
“Please bring him again Demi. It was a gem of an episode,” one person wrote.
“Thank you for this Demi. Listening to Sadhguru takes me another Zone. Don’t know which Dimension it is though lol,” another wrote.
In the past, Sadhguru has interacted with other celebrities including actor Will Smith.
The ‘Bad Boys’ actor and his family met the Isha Foundation founder in 2020.
“Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith,” Sadhguru tweeted along with pictures of their interaction.