John Wick 3 Image Credit: Supplied

The release date of the Keanu Reeves-starrer ‘John Wick 4’ has been pushed from May 21, 2021, release to May 22, 2022, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theatres, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer,” said Damon Wolf, Lionsgate’s chief marketing officer and head of global distribution.

There are some more major changes in release dates of Hollywood films, announced lately. The Kristen Wiig comedy “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” moves from July 31 to July 16, 2021. The action sequel, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, reteaming Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is delayed from August 28 to August 21, 2021.