After Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer teamed up for a Super Bowl ad, there was another mini ‘Friends’ reunion between Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
Cox took to Instagram to post a photo dump that included her picture with co-star Kudrow. While Cox had fuzzy black cat ears on, a bespectacled Kudrow smiled sweetly for the camera.
"Photo dump with all the rain that’s dumping on LA," Cox wrote alongside the photos, which also included shots of her dog, and a clip of Cox getting into an ice bath.
The post comes nearly a year after Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow came together for a ceremony to dedicate Cox's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in Feb. 2023.