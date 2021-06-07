Christina Ricci is the latest name to join the star-studded cast of ‘Matrix 4’, being led by Keanu Reeves, who is expected to reprise his role as Neo.
While no big fanfare has followed Ricci’s addition to the cast list, the former child star will be rubbing shoulders with Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Other big names on the cast list include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith.
‘Matrix 4’ director Lana Wachowski has previously worked with Ricci on ‘Speed Racer’, which was based on a novel by author Tatsuo Yoshida.
The plot and the title of the film has been shrouded in secrecy, despite the film expected to release in just over six months, on December 22, 2021 in the US. A UAE release date has yet to be announced. Several leaks have suggested the film could be titled ‘Matrix Resurrections’ but this cannot be confirmed.
It would be interesting how the new film brings the characters of Neo and Trinity (played by Moss) back to life after it was suggested they died at the end of ‘The Matrix Revolutions’.