Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta. Image Credit: AP

‘Candyman’ hooked the top spot at the North American box office, even as the slasher film landed in fourth spot in the UAE based on admissions.

The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats ‘Candyman’ five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.

Rodney L. Jones III as Billy in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta. Image Credit: AP

The sequel is a follow up to the original ‘Candyman’ in 1992. The new film expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets, with the three-day weekend admissions in the UAE crossing 10,000.

‘Free Guy’, which scored first place at the box office in the US the previous two weekends, landed second. However, in the UAE, the action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, continues to take the first spot with 134,502 total admissions three weeks into release.

Free Guys Image Credit: AP

In the UAE, Bollywood movie ‘BellBottom’ continued to score in its second week, taking second place with 44,369 total admissions. The Akshay Kumar spy thriller also features Dubai in the film.

Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom' Image Credit: Supplied

In third place in the UAE and the US ‘PAW Patrol’ reigned. The film reeled in $6.6 million in the US — a 50 per cent dip from the film’s opening weekend number. The Paramount film, based on the popular kids TV show, has garnered more than $24 million while its UAE total admissions racked up 38,878.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in 'Jungle Cruise' Image Credit: Disney

‘Jungle Cruise’ placed fourth with $5 million, helping the Disney action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt eclipse the $100 million mark in North America during a five-week span.