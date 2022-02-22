When it comes to speaking her truth, Britney Spears is just getting started.

Page Six claims that there was a bidding war for Britney’s tell-all memoir, and the deal is “one of the biggest of all time.”

News of the book deal comes months after Britney was freed by a judge from a 13-year conservatorship that was held by her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie Spears and Britney Spears. Image Credit: AP

Britney made headlines in June 2021 when her first public statements during the legal battle were released, where she told the judge that she had been living under terrible, abusive conditions. Some of the things the singer mentioned in court was that she was forced to take mind-altering drugs, was unable to remove a birth control device and did not having access to her finances despite being made to work and perform. Her father has denied many of the claims.

Since last year, Britney has been open about her anger and frustration towards her family members. Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s ‘Things I Should Have Said,’ Britney took to Instagram to slam her sister.

“Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk [expletive] but your [expletive] lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me,” Britney wrote. “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”