Britney Spears with her sons Image Credit: instagram.com/britneyspears

Singer Britney Spears has been in the eye of the storm following the release of the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’, that chronicled her rise to fame and downward spiral.

However, it seems Spears is doing her best to live her best life. The 39-year-old singer posted a rare picture with her two sons, Jayden, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, and gushed about them.

“It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman [sic] and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!”

Spears shares the two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pop star also explained why she doesn’t post too many pictures of them.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!! Spears wrote.

Amid the positive response to the New York Times documentary and the massive wave of support it has brought her, Spears has not publicly talked about the film as yet. In an earlier post, Spears said she’s on a path to healing.