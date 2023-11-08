After the Marvel character Hawkeye, Black Widow has got her own audiobook series titled ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ in Hindi, dubbed by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor.
Talking about her experience in getting to voice the iconic spy-assassin-superhero, Kareena called it surreal.
She said: “Breathing life into a character as iconic as Black Widow has been a surreal experience. Taking listeners on an action-packed journey in ‘Marvel’s Black Widow’, using only my voice, has been a unique challenge. I hope that listeners are able to envision the story using their imagination and resonate with her unyielding spirit like I did.”
Introducing new timelines, alternate futures, and stories, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ takes place in a far darker future where the villains have won.
Almost 30 years after their victory, the character of Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in ‘The Onar’, which is a complex that the spy-organisation S.H.I.E.L.D owns and operates.
The Hindi dub of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ features a strong cast with the voices of Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz, and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.
The English language version of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ is written by Alex Delyle, directed by Timothy Busfield , with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle.
‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ series is part of the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries.
The audio series is streaming onAudible.