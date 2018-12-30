The more popular Jennifer Lawrence gets, the less appealing her movies become. In ‘Red Sparrow’, the once promising starlet stoically brings to life the story of prima ballerina Dominika Egorova, who, after a debilitating accident, is recruited to ‘Sparrow School,’ a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. While all the ingredients for a high thrills spy movie seems to be in place, the movie ends up as a limp excuse of a thing, neither provocative nor intelligent. Peter Travers of Rolling Stones said it best: “There’s more exciting spycraft in 10 minutes of ‘The Americans’ than you’ll find in the entirety of this turgid twaddle.”