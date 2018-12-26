Here’s an example of how a quirky idea can give birth to a spectacular comedy. Indian National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta is in top form as an ageing parent who has to tackle an unexpected pregnancy in the sunset of her life along with her adorable husband, played by Gajraj Rao. Actress Surendra Sikri as the cranky mother-in-law mixes up things wonderfully. And, it’s not often that a Bollywood film trains its spotlight on a knocked-up couple in their late 50s, so ‘Badhaai Ho’ gives was a welcome distraction. Just like the miracle of birth, this film is gloriously messy and funny.