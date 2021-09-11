Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Image Credit: Marvel Studios

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, while promoting his upcoming film ‘The Power of Dog’, actor Benedict Cumberbatch also opened up about his Marvel stint so far.

The British actor plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will play a pivotal role in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, set to release worldwide on December 17 this year.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch said when asked about the relationship between Strange and Spider-Man. “They’re neighbourhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

The actor will also reprise his Doctor Strange role in the sequel film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, set to release in March of 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Credit: YouTube

While he was in New Zealand shooting ‘The Power of the Dog’, Cumberbatch got a call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who told him Marvel was replacing director Scott Derrickson, who had helmed and co-written the 2016 ‘Doctor Strange’ movie, over creative differences on the sequel. “I was sad to hear about it, but that was not my decision,” Cumberbatch said. “I completely respected the studio’s decision, and it was done very amicably. The grown-ups called and just talked me through it. And that was that.”

Sam Raimi, who directed the three Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, was brought on board.

Sam Raimi Image Credit: AP

“He was an assured pair of hands, who knew that world,” Cumberbatch said of Raimi. “He’s got certain Raimi traits. The smashed-zoom close-up. The mixture of just on the level of horror and just on the level of camp. There’s fun in there, but there should be some real thrills as well.”