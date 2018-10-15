Singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have called off their engagement.

“It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” a source told People.

Sources close to the couple said the decision to split was mutual as both felt the timing wasn’t right.

As of Sunday evening, Grande had not deleted photographs and videos of Davidson from her social media accounts, but Davidson’s accounts were no longer active.

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on September 7.

After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

On May 21, it was reported the Grammy nominee and Davidson had started casually dating.

The news of their pairing came just two weeks after it was confirmed that Grande had split from rapper Miller and one week after Davidson confirmed his break-up from actress Cazzie David, whom he had dated for a year.

Grande and Davidson kept their relationship under wraps in the beginning. On May 20, he supported the singer behind-the-scenes at the Billboard Music Awards.

Once news broke of their coupling, though, the entertainers soon made it official on Instagram by sharing a shot of them posing together in Harry Potter robes and began attending events together.

The couple confirmed their engagement in June after a whirlwind romance.