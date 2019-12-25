Actors were spotted getting coffee together and holding hands

Actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted grabbing coffee together.

The two stars were seen in Hader’s hometown, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reports etonline.com.

In a photograph obtained by TMZ, Bilson, 38, is seen walking with a drink in hand just steps behind the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, 41, in the coffee shop.

They were also spotted holding hands, and were accompanied by members of Hader’s family.

Bilson and Hader co-starred in ‘The To Do List’ in 2013, which was written and directed by Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey parted ways in 2017. They share three daughters together — Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

In an interview with Variety, Hader opened up about being friends with his ex-wife. The pair share joint physical and legal custody of their children. The ‘Barry’ star confessed that his busy career kept him from seeing his children as much as he wanted to.