In celebration of production wrapping on Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’, director Peyton Reed took to Twitter to mark the occasion, including an art piece featuring Ant-Man (Scott Lang) and Wasp (Hope Van Dyne) by Mark James Hiblin.
The third instalment in the ‘Ant-Man’ franchise sees 2021’s Sexiest Man of the Year Paul Rudd reprising his role as Ant-Man (Scott Lang), alongside Evangeline Lilly as Wasp (Hope Van Dyne).
Joining them are returning cast members Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne — aka, Hope’s parents. Kathryn Newton joins the cast of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang.
Additionally, Jonathan Majors, previously seen on Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ as He Who Remains, will portray Kang the Conqueror.
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ opens in theatres on July 28, 2023!