Actress Emmy Rossum is the latest star to have skipped the pregnancy announcement and gone straight to the baby news.
The ‘Shameless’ actress announced on May 25 that she welcomed a baby girl with her husband, ‘Mr Robot’ creator Sam Esmail.
“5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Rossum wrote in an Instagram post along with never before seen maternity pictures. One image also included a sweet footprint of the baby girl.
This is the first child for both Rossum, 34, and Esmail, 43. The couple got engaged in August 2015 after dating for two years. They got hitched in May 2017 at a star-studded ceremony attended by guests including Robert Downey Jr, ‘Shameless’ co-star William H Macy and ‘Mr Robot’ stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin, and Hilary Swank, according to People.
Rossum and Esmail made no mention of their upcoming bundle of joy prior to this news, and aren’t the first to go this route. Mindy Kaling kept her second pregnancy a secret until after the birth of her son, while Justin Timberlake confirmed in January that wife Jessica Biel gave birth to their second child months earlier. One prominent celebrity who surprised fans with baby new was beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who in 2018 chronicled her secret pregnancy and birth in a video.