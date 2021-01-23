It looks like the pandemic isn’t quite letting up on the entertainment landscape with ‘A Quiet Place 2’ being the latest Hollywood venture to have a delayed release.
The Paramount Pictures production will now release on September 17, making this the fourth date the film has zeroed in on since its original date of March 20, 2020. In fact, the film was weeks away from releasing before cinemas around the world went dark as the COVID-19 scare had the world in its grips last year.
Paramount had hoped to release the horror-thriller in September last year, but with no drop in numbers, the date was then pushed out to April this year. But the theatrical slate is seeing another change for the production house.
In its new slot, the film will compete with 20th Century Studios’ ‘Death on the Nile’, starring Gal Gadot, Universal’s ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’, and Sony Pictures’ ‘The Man From Toronto’.
‘A Quiet Place 2’ isn’t the only Hollywood release that has been pushed out, with the James Bond thriller, ‘No Time To Die’ being pushed out from April 2021 to October 8. The film is going to be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the super spy.
Meanwhile, fans eagerly awaiting the John Krasinski-directed sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’ can expect plenty more action as we follow the Abbott family face new terrors as they fight for survival in silence.