Highlights
- Nominees in 24 categories announced
- Nominations highlight everything from the best picture and acting performances to production and costume design
- A film likely to be a best picture contender is "Green Book," which won the top award at Saturday's Producer Guild Awards, a reliable Oscar barometer
Oscar nominations in acting categories announced
BEVERLY HILLS, California: The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, which are being announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):
The best actor nominees are:
Christian Bale, "Vice"" Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"" Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"" Willem Dafoe "At Eternity's Gate."
The best actress nominees are:
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"" Glenn Close, "The Wife"" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"" Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"" Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Best picture nominees have been announced.
Eight films are vying for the top honors at February's Academy Awards.
The nominees are:
"Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody," ''The Favourite," ''Green Book," ''Roma," ''A Star Is Born," ''Vice."
Nominees for best original song are:
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"" "All The Stars" from "Black Panther"" "I'll Fight" from "RBG"" "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"" "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."
Nominees for best animated picture:
"Incredibles 2," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mirai," ''Ralph Breaks the Internet," ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Nominees for best foreign language film:
The nominees are:
Germany's "Never Look Away"" Japan's "Shoplifters"" Lebanon's "Capernaum"" Mexico's "Roma"" Poland's "Cold War."
Nominees for best supporting actor:
The nominees are:
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"" Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"" Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"" Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"" Sam Rockwell, "Vice."
Nominees for best original score:
They are: "Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''If Beale Street Could Talk," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mary Poppins Returns."
Nominees for best supporting actress:
They are: Amy Adams, "Vice"" Marina de Tavira, "Roma"" Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"" Emma Stone, "The Favourite"" Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite."