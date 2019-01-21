Bitten by the Oscar buzz in the UAE? No problem — TV network OSN has you covered.
A free stream of this year’s nomination announcements will go up live on osn.com/oscars on January 22 at 5.20pm (UAE time), giving you a front-row seat to the biggest movie nods and egregious snubs of the year.
The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live on February 25 to subscribers, airing on both OSN Movies HD and OSN Yahala Cinema.
In the run-up to awards night, OSN Movies HD will also screen two Oscar-winning or nominated feature films every evening from February 1 until February 25, starting at 9pm nightly. These include ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘The Darkest Hour’, ‘La La Land’ and T’hree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.