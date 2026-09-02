'Hera Pheri made my life miserable': Priyadarshan says he hates shooting comedies, explains Haiwaan pivot

Priyadarshan didn't set out to become Bollywood's comedy king. His entry into Hindi cinema came through drama, Muskurahat marked his debut, but it was Gardish that gave him his real breakthrough, followed by the success of Virasat. Then came a rough patch, until 2000 changed everything: Hera Pheri hit theatres, rewired his career, and reshaped how audiences saw him. As the director puts it to Hindustan Times, "I started with serious films. Gardish worked for me, Virasat worked for me. Then Hera Pheri made my life miserable. After that, it was just comedy, comedy, and comedy. To be honest, I hate shooting comedies."