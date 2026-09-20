Could digital credentials change how professionals prove qualifications?

UAE’s shift towards portable digital records could make career moves faster
Dubai: The way professionals prove their qualifications, licences and work experience is changing as digital systems become more deeply integrated into licensing and workforce processes in the UAE.
Instead of repeatedly submitting documents when applying for jobs, seeking professional licences or moving between countries, professionals could increasingly carry a trusted digital record of their verified credentials with them.
The shift could reduce paperwork and speed up professional mobility for workers, employers and regulators. But it also makes data security, interoperability and fraud detection increasingly important as artificial intelligence enables increasingly sophisticated document manipulation.
Sunil Kumar, CEO of DataFlow Group, said the next phase of digital verification would move beyond checking individual documents to embedding verification into the wider professional mobility process.
“Digitisation has already driven significant advancements in verification. The priority now is to embed verification more comprehensively within the broader professional mobility journey,” Kumar said.
Traditional verification largely revolves around documents such as degrees, professional licences and employment certificates submitted for individual applications.
Digital systems are moving towards making verified information structured and reusable. For regulators, this could provide faster access to reliable data when assessing licences. Employers could have greater confidence when recruiting international talent, while professionals could avoid repeatedly verifying the same credentials.
“The UAE has demonstrated exceptional leadership in this regard, developing a robust digital government infrastructure for professional licensing and workforce development,” Kumar said.
The next challenge is interoperability and portability allowing trusted professional information to move securely between authorised systems while enabling individuals to retain their verified credentials.
Digital wallets could play a key role by allowing professionals to carry qualifications and other credentials electronically.
AI is also changing credential fraud. Fake or manipulated documents can increasingly be produced quickly and convincingly, making visual inspection alone less reliable.
“The future of credential trust will shift from evaluating whether a document looks genuine to establishing whether the underlying data is trustworthy,” Kumar said.
This means greater reliance on authoritative sources, trusted data networks and AI-powered systems capable of detecting anomalies and suspicious patterns.
However, Kumar said AI is most effective when combined with reliable data and strong governance.
AI can extract information, classify documents, identify anomalies and flag higher-risk cases for investigation.
But professional credentials can determine whether someone is permitted to work in regulated sectors, making transparency and accountability essential.
“The strongest model is, therefore, not one in which AI replaces human expertise, but one in which AI and human expertise work together,” Kumar said.
Healthcare is a clear example. Regulators must establish that qualifications are genuine and that a professional’s education, licensing and experience meet requirements for safe practice.
Technology can accelerate routine checks and highlight risks earlier, allowing human experts to concentrate on cases requiring deeper scrutiny.
Kumar expects the next five years to bring a shift from one-off verification towards portable professional trust.
“Professionals should be able to maintain a trusted profile of verified qualifications, licences and experience that supports them across their entire career,” he said.
Such systems could reduce repetitive paperwork when professionals change employers, renew licences or relocate internationally.
“But as credentials become digital and portable, privacy, cybersecurity, data accuracy, governance and human oversight will be just as important as speed and convenience, he added,