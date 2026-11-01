Then comes the ending. Kat finds a guitar, a Fender Strat, in her car. Patrick admits he bought it with the money Joey paid him, turning the cash that started the deception into a gift for the girl who would rather make noise than make nice. When Kat warns him he can't buy her an instrument every time he messes up, he says, in the most Patrick way possible, that there's always drums, or bass, or maybe one day a tambourine. He is in it for the long game.