Julia Stiles honours Heath Ledger with ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ dance: ‘He made everyone else shine'

Stiles had already told PEOPLE that the emotional weight of rehearsals caught her off guard. She had assumed that so many years had passed that she would feel some distance. But revisiting clips, photos and the sound of their voices from the film stirred up far more than she expected. Honoring him felt essential, she said, becaus e his performance in the movie keeps him alive for audiences. “I really feel how important it is to honor him,” she said. “He lives on because his performance in that film was so incredible.”