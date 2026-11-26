Streamlines financial tasks with free AI tools for UAE companies
Ledger Plus, a UAE-based financial solutions firm, is offering 50 businesses a complimentary one-year subscription to its AI-powered accounting software. The year-end initiative aims to help UAE businesses manage their accounts more easily and reduce routine financial work.
The platform brings together essential financial operations, including accounting and bookkeeping, E-invoicing, tax and compliance, expense management and payroll. It also features AI accounting assistants and agents that support tasks such as reconciliation, compliance, and audit workflows.
The subscription includes FTA-approved accounting software, ASP integrated e-invoicing, unlimited transactions and users, and banking integrations. Businesses can manage UAE VAT and Corporate Tax workflows through the platform, while its AI-powered tools help automate routine accounting, reconciliation, and compliance tasks.
By bringing these functions together, Ledger Plus aims to reduce the need for businesses to manage their finances across separate tools and manual processes. “We believe accounting automation shouldn’t be out of reach. That’s why our platform ensures you spend less time on data entry and more time driving your business forward,” said Hannah Sparrow, General Manager at Ledger Plus.
The first 50 businesses to register can claim a complimentary one-year subscription by scanning the QR code in the accompanying magazine advertisement and submitting their details through the Ledger Plus landing page.