Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why breakup with Brad Pitt left her with ‘extra shame’: ‘It was love at first sight’

She's also spoken candidly before about why the engagement fell apart. On a 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy, Paltrow explained that she called off the wedding because she simply wasn't ready to get married — even though it was the right call, she's said it wasn't an easy one. Pitt, nine years older, knew what he wanted and was ready to settle down; she was still figuring out who she was. She's also described herself as heartbroken at the time, framing the whole episode as a familiar pattern of feeling like she wasn't measuring up.