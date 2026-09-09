Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why breakup with Brad Pitt left her with ‘extra shame’: ‘It was love at first sight’

Gwyneth Paltrow on public heartbreak and ‘extra shame’ after Brad Pitt split
For Gwyneth Paltrow, dating Brad Pitt in her early 20s came with a strange side effect: suddenly, her breakup felt like it belonged to the entire world.
The Oscar winner, now 53, looked back on her relationship with Pitt, 62, during an appearance on Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 9. And while she remembers the romance fondly, she also remembers just how enormous the fallout felt when it ended.
Paltrow was about 22 when she met Pitt on the set of Se7en. Pitt was 31, already a major movie star, and Paltrow said their connection was almost instant.
“I met him on set and like we had like kind of a love at first sight thing,” she recalled. “It was pretty awesome. It was really fun.”
It was also, as she put it, “overwhelming.”
As Paltrow’s own career began taking off, being recognised as Pitt’s girlfriend became part of the package. The couple were travelling around the world for work, while their relationship was being watched and dissected from the outside.
“I was just young, and we were working all over different parts of the world,” she said.
The pair began dating in 1994, became engaged in 1996 and called it quits in June 1997.
Looking back, Lil Dicky asked whether the relationship sometimes felt more like a fantasy than real life. Paltrow agreed there was something “very heady” about it.
“I was very young and he was this beautiful movie star,” she said.
But beneath all the Hollywood glamour was a very real heartbreak.
When the relationship ended, Paltrow said she was “so bummed.” And the attention surrounding the split, she explained, made the experience feel even heavier.
“I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way,” she said. “You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra shame that it didn’t work out.”
Despite all that, there's no bad blood today. Paltrow says she and Pitt are still friendly, calling him a great guy and saying she loves him.
She's also spoken candidly before about why the engagement fell apart. On a 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy, Paltrow explained that she called off the wedding because she simply wasn't ready to get married — even though it was the right call, she's said it wasn't an easy one. Pitt, nine years older, knew what he wanted and was ready to settle down; she was still figuring out who she was. She's also described herself as heartbroken at the time, framing the whole episode as a familiar pattern of feeling like she wasn't measuring up.
Not long after splitting from Paltrow, Pitt moved on to the relationship that would define much of his public image for the next decade: his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. The two wed in 2000, becoming one of Hollywood's most closely watched couples, before divorcing in 2005 amid widespread tabloid speculation about the timing of his romance with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Pitt and Jolie's relationship — dubbed "Brangelina" by the press — became its own long-running saga, encompassing a large blended family, years of speculation before they finally married in 2014, and a headline-grabbing divorce filing in 2016 that led to a bitter, years-long legal battle over custody and assets.