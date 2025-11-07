GOLD/FOREX
Grammys 2026: Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT scores triple nods as BTS gets snubbed — can K-pop win big finally?

Rose and Bruno Mars's APT has been breaking records since last year

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Bruno Mars and Rose's Apt released in October last year.
APT, APT, UHUH! And, that's three times over, folks. Yes, Blackpink's Rose's APT is a triple nominee at the Grammys. The song is sitting comfortably among legends like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. However, BTS got snubbed, much to the fury of ARMYs.

So… could APT make history at the 2026 Grammys? Let’s break it down.

The rise of APT

The journey of APT. is the stuff pop legends are made of — a mix of timing, talent, and a touch of alchemy.

Milestones:

  • Released on October 18, 2024, marking ROSÉ’s biggest solo comeback.

  • Debuted at #1 on Billboard Global 200, dominating charts in 80+ countries.

  • Became one of Spotify’s most-streamed female collaborations of 2024.

  • First K-pop female soloist to top Apple Music’s Global Chart.

  • Racked up over 200 million YouTube views in under a month.

  • Spawned a TikTok trend with more than 5 billion views.

  • Earned widespread critical praise as a “genre-bending pop revolution.”

  • Featured in early Grammy predictions for all four major categories — a first for ROSÉ

The Grammy nominations

At the 2026 Grammys, APT. is in the running for three of the year’s most competitive awards:

  • Song of the Year

  • Record of the Year

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Bruno Mars)

That’s no small feat. The competition includes big-hitters like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish.

What gives it a strong shot

  • Industry watchers and outlets list APT. as a notable contender in major categories such as Song of the Year and Record of the Year. For instance, Harper’s Bazaar includes it as a frontrunner in its Big Four predictions. The involvement of Bruno Mars, who already has deep Grammy credibility, adds immense strength. His track record makes a big difference.

  • For the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category (where APT. is nominated), the collaboration element and international scope position it well — historically, songs with that dynamic fare well in that category.

What could limit its chances

  • For the categories like Song of the Year and Record of the Year, the competition is intense. Big names, long standing reputations, and perhaps more “serious” songs (in tone or theme) may have the edge.

  • Timing and momentum matter. Some commentary suggests that by the time voting occurs, APT. might feel less “current,” which could reduce its impact among voters.

  • While the crossover and cultural angle are strengths, the Academy’s voting patterns sometimes favour songs with strong U.S. mainstream presence or deeper heritage in songwriting/production.

Where its best chance lies

Given all factors:

  • The strongest category for APT. to win: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

  • For Song of the Year and Record of the Year, it is a genuine contender, but the odds are comparatively slimmer.

  • If APT. does win one of the big ones, it likely means everything aligned — cultural moment, industry recognition, voting momentum.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
