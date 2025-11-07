Rose and Bruno Mars's APT has been breaking records since last year
APT, APT, UHUH! And, that's three times over, folks. Yes, Blackpink's Rose's APT is a triple nominee at the Grammys. The song is sitting comfortably among legends like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. However, BTS got snubbed, much to the fury of ARMYs.
So… could APT make history at the 2026 Grammys? Let’s break it down.
The journey of APT. is the stuff pop legends are made of — a mix of timing, talent, and a touch of alchemy.
Milestones:
Released on October 18, 2024, marking ROSÉ’s biggest solo comeback.
Debuted at #1 on Billboard Global 200, dominating charts in 80+ countries.
Became one of Spotify’s most-streamed female collaborations of 2024.
First K-pop female soloist to top Apple Music’s Global Chart.
Racked up over 200 million YouTube views in under a month.
Spawned a TikTok trend with more than 5 billion views.
Earned widespread critical praise as a “genre-bending pop revolution.”
Featured in early Grammy predictions for all four major categories — a first for ROSÉ
At the 2026 Grammys, APT. is in the running for three of the year’s most competitive awards:
Song of the Year
Record of the Year
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Bruno Mars)
That’s no small feat. The competition includes big-hitters like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish.
Industry watchers and outlets list APT. as a notable contender in major categories such as Song of the Year and Record of the Year. For instance, Harper’s Bazaar includes it as a frontrunner in its Big Four predictions. The involvement of Bruno Mars, who already has deep Grammy credibility, adds immense strength. His track record makes a big difference.
For the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category (where APT. is nominated), the collaboration element and international scope position it well — historically, songs with that dynamic fare well in that category.
For the categories like Song of the Year and Record of the Year, the competition is intense. Big names, long standing reputations, and perhaps more “serious” songs (in tone or theme) may have the edge.
Timing and momentum matter. Some commentary suggests that by the time voting occurs, APT. might feel less “current,” which could reduce its impact among voters.
While the crossover and cultural angle are strengths, the Academy’s voting patterns sometimes favour songs with strong U.S. mainstream presence or deeper heritage in songwriting/production.
Given all factors:
The strongest category for APT. to win: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
For Song of the Year and Record of the Year, it is a genuine contender, but the odds are comparatively slimmer.
If APT. does win one of the big ones, it likely means everything aligned — cultural moment, industry recognition, voting momentum.
