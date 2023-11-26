Multi-Grammy winner and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej and legendary drummer and co-founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland, will come together to perform at climate concert Resonance at the Dubai Opera on December 6. The musical tribute to our planet will be in sync with COP 28 — the UN Climate Summit — to be held in Dubai.
Tickets can be purchased via Dubai Opera’s website.
Apart from Kej and Copeland, Dubai-based Firdaus Orchestra, led by Maestro Monica Woodman, will also be part of the climate concert.
This is the first eco-conscious music fest that strives to orchestrate awareness and empower collective action for a resilient planet.
Boston-based Juju Anuradha will dedicate a climate theme song at this landmark event, which was initially recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
The event is organised by Bay Ecotarium, a San Francisco-based non-profit organization, committed to climate literacy.
One of the most pressing questions relevant to the Middle-East would be the future of oil. Divesting from fossil fuels to renewables is a heavy lift and awareness among all stakeholders is vital.
With Dubai unveiling the Museum of the Future and other projects focusing on Sustainable Development Goals and natural history, UAE is invested in the right direction. Reducing carbon emissions, addressing alternatives and exploring economic viability and scalability are complex problems where there is much progress being made. But more has to be done to heal the planet, the organisers said.