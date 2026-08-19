Frank Beard, ZZ Top drummer, dies at 77 after hospice care; band cancels shows

ZZ Top mourns longtime drummer as band reshapes tour after his death
Frank Beard, who spent more than five decades as ZZ Top's drummer, died on Monday, August 17, at his ranch in Richmond, Texas. He was 77. According to the band's publicist, Beard died under hospice care, surrounded by family. His death was confirmed by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, though no official cause has been disclosed.
Health concerns preceded his death
Beard's health had been declining in recent months. ZZ Top called off an August 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl due to his condition, and he had already sat out portions of the band's 2025 Elevation tour after an issue affecting his foot and ankle. During that stretch, the band toured with a stand-in drummer while Beard recovered.
Band confirms death, adjusts tour plans
ZZ Top announced Beard's death on Tuesday, August 18, and immediately canceled two upcoming concerts in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs. The group confirmed it will resume touring this weekend with a performance at Austin City Limits, a location the band described as holding special meaning for Beard, calling it one of his favorite venues and something of a second home for him.
Tributes pour in
Guitarist Billy Gibbons, who co-founded the band with Beard, released a joint statement with bassist Elwood Francis mourning his death. Gibbons called Beard a close friend and collaborator, describing him as one of rock's most original drummers and praising the steady rhythm he brought to the band for decades.
A founding member of ZZ Top
Born on June 11, 1949, in Frankston, Texas, and raised in Irving, Beard began playing music with Gibbons before ZZ Top officially formed in 1969, and he was instrumental in recruiting bassist Dusty Hill to complete the lineup. The trio went on to become one of rock's most recognizable acts, with hits including "Sharp Dressed Man," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs," and "La Grange."
Following Hill's death in 2021 and now Beard's passing, Gibbons remains the band's sole original member, continuing to perform alongside Francis, who stepped in as bassist after Hill's death.