GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

‘A burst of sunshine’: BINI’s new track A Parallel World blooms into a joyful celebration of sisterhood, say fans

The band released their song for DreamWorks film, A Forgotten Island

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
BINI is an eight-member girl group that was formed under the Star Hunt Academy. Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena made their debut in June 2021 with the single ‘Born To Win’. Other tracks that they’ve released include ‘Da Coconut Nut’ and ‘Kapit Lang’.
BINI is an eight-member girl group that was formed under the Star Hunt Academy. Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena made their debut in June 2021 with the single ‘Born To Win’. Other tracks that they’ve released include ‘Da Coconut Nut’ and ‘Kapit Lang’.
https://www.instagram.com/bini_ph/

BINI fans are very happy right now, and for good reason.

The P-pop band has officially made its mark on the big screen, with the full version of A Parallel World now released as part of the soundtrack for DreamWorks’ Forgotten Island. It's not an exaggeration to say that the song is a burst of sunshine and quite a bop. The lyrics brim with love and hope, and the chorus echoes: You and I, ride the tide together."

For fans, hearing BINI’s voices travel into a story that will reach audiences around the world is a moment of pure pride.

“It takes you to a whole different world. It's such a proud moment knowing their voices get to be a part of a story that will reach more people,” a fan had tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Aiah was right when she said that they resonated with this song because of everything they’ve gone through. it’s about finding hope through uncertainty and choosing to keep moving forward despite the challenges. this song is really for BINI—a celebration of friendship and the sisterhood that has carried them through every high and low."

DreamWorks had teased the song on social media on Monday, July 20, inviting fans to “ride the tide together” ahead of its release.

The eight-member group is heading to Japan this August for Summer Sonic 2026, one of the country’s biggest international music festivals, which will take place simultaneously in Osaka and Tokyo from August 14 to 16.

BINI will perform on the Mountain Stage, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Blackpink’s Jennie, David Byrne, Jamiroquai, Kodaline and Suede.

On Friday, August 14, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena will bring their biggest P-pop hits to the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Osaka.

The group will then head to Tokyo on Sunday, August 16, where it will showcase Filipino music to festivalgoers at ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe.

The Japan performances come after BINI recently rocked Cebu as the maiden act to perform at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena during the “Signals” World Tour - Cebu.

The group is also set to take the “Signals” World Tour to North America.

From a brand-new soundtrack release to some of the world’s biggest festival stages, BINI is giving fans plenty to celebrate — and its global journey is only getting bigger.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates Our Home Fan Zone in Festival City

13 free and paid places to watch the World Cup final

5m read
England fan’s £550 World Cup tattoo backfires

England fan’s £550 World Cup tattoo backfires

2m read
France vs Spain in semi final at the biggest FAN ZONE at Dubai Festival City-Dubai

Why Dubai's fan zones are perfect for World Cup finals

3m read
Neymar makes his first Brazil appearance in nearly three years.

Neymar makes first appearance of 2026 World Cup

2m read