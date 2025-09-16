GOLD/FOREX
BINI Coachella 2026: P-Pop group confirms historic performance

The announcement sent fans, known as Blooms, into a frenzy, with congratulatory messages

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Catch the 8-member pop powerhouse - Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Jhoanna, Mikha, and Sheena at Coachella 2026
X / Pop Base

Dubai: History is about to be made for P-pop. 'Nation’s Girl Group' BINI has just confirmed that they will perform at Coachella 2026, becoming the first all-Filipino pop act to take the festival’s coveted main stage.

The group shared the milestone on social media with the post: “It’s official… BINI is heading to Coachella 2026! See you there, Blooms!” Their announcement sent fans, known as Blooms, into a frenzy, with congratulatory messages flooding timelines from both supporters and fellow P-pop idols.

For BINI, this is more than just another performance. The members have openly dreamed about stepping onto the Coachella stage, even manifesting it in interviews. Back in February, leader Jhoanna said, 'Manifesting. Hopefully, Coachella po.' Less than a year later, that dream is coming true.

According to festival organizers, BINI will perform on April 10 and 17 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, joining a powerhouse lineup that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.

Tickets officially go on sale on September 19 (US time). For Filipino fans, that means setting alarms early on September 20 to snag a pass to what promises to be a historic moment not only for BINI but for the entire P-pop movement.

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
