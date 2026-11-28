Romantic Dubai boat proposal seals love story for Joe and Melissa
Singer Joe Woolford, who represented the UK in the global Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 and is currently based in Dubai, announced his fairy-tale engagement to model-singer Melissa Jeffrey via social media.
The couple, who starred together in Once Upon a Time in Dubai – The Musical, got engaged aboard a wooden boat that was dressed up in pretty white flowers. The seating was teal, echoing the colour palette of the background. In the backdrop stood Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab as witness.
In the series of images the couple shared, one can see Woolford getting down on one knee and popping the question. When she says yes, they embrace. Then there are images of the bride-to-be showing off her ring to the camera.
The now social media stars share a number of videos and photos through their handles. In one, you can hear them singing Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.
Both performers captioned the images of their big news, as: “The easiest yes. My very own fairytale.”
Woolford, who is from Wales, competed in The Voice UK in 2015 where he met Jake Shakesshaft. The duo would go on to perform together at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. They finished 24th in the competition. After his move to Dubai, Woolford has worked as a singer, songwriter, producer, and live performer. Jeffrey, meanwhile, is an entrepreneur and performer who has worked across musical theatre, tours, short films, and F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.
Visit Dubai picked up the moment and shared it across its socials too, urging people to try a Dubai proposal. "A romantic abra ride and a surprise ""yes"" in Dubai. Make Dubai the setting for your own unforgettable love story!" it suggested.
Thinking about proposing in Dubai? There are many Instagrammable spots to choose from (and event planners to make the dream come true). You could do something similar to Woolford and Jeffery in Madinat Jumeriah, craft a unique experience atop the Burj Khalifa, write about your love in the sand on one of the stunning beaches in the city, or book yourself a proposal at The Pods.