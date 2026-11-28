Woolford, who is from Wales, competed in The Voice UK in 2015 where he met Jake Shakesshaft. The duo would go on to perform together at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. They finished 24th in the competition. After his move to Dubai, Woolford has worked as a singer, songwriter, producer, and live performer. Jeffrey, meanwhile, is an entrepreneur and performer who has worked across musical theatre, tours, short films, and F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.