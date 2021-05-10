The Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain will light up for the Eid holidays with special LED shows being planned over the long weekend.
Burj Khalifa
UAE residents and visitors will witness a brand new Burj Khalifa light show, which will be choreographed to a special track titled ‘Esmaha Dubai’, a song written by Emirati music composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed, which will make its big debut.
The show will take place at 8pm every night over the long weekend.
Dubai Fountain
Burj Khalifa isn’t the only venue that will light up for Eid festivities. The Dubai Fountain, a landmark in its own right, will also dance to the tunes of ‘Esmaha Dubai’ by Al Ahmed, with the world’s tallest tower illuminating as a perfect backdrop.
The Dubai Fountain sequence will also play out every night over the Eid break at 8pm.
Eid in Dubai
The UAE has declared a paid holiday for the private sector, starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, with a plethora of events being planned across the country.
While special Eid meal deals are being offered across various restaurants, several events such as the Dubai Comedy Festival and a hologram concert are also in the works over the long weekend.
Meanwhile, cinemas across the UAE are also releasing bumper films, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and ‘Great White’.