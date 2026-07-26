Dream to You (Episodes 1-4 review): Hyeri and Hwang In-youp’s healing romance is balm for those grieving lost dreams

As the flashbacks reveal, the sweet, innocent childhood romance was struck down on a bitter, grey rainy day after Woo Soo-bin walked away from their dreams together. And when it rains, it truly pours: Yi-Jae loses her dream, her first love, is trapped in the aftermath of a car accident that scars her forever. She is filled to the brim with sadness and regrets, and as much as she would like to blame him for everything, she tells herself in a searing moment, “My only regret is me.”