‘Dragon Ball Z’ song composer Shunsuke Kikuchi died on April 24. The Anime News Network website reported that the 89-year-old passed due to aspiration pneumonia.
Kikuchi’s family held a private funeral.
The composer’s first work was for 1961 film ‘Hachininme no Teki’. However he became best known for a prolific career that included music for anime, live-action series, and films.
His credits include the theme song for anime ‘Doraemon’ and music for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z.
Kikuchi was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 57th Japan Record Awards in 2015.